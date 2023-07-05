Joint delegation of CPI(M), CPI MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur from July 6

Manipur violence

A joint delegation of CPI(M) and CPI members of Parliament will visit violence-hit Manipur from July 6-8 to express solidarity with the people and take stock of the situation in the state, the two Left parties said on Wednesday.

In a statement announcing the visit by the five-member team, the parties lashed out at the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state, saying the "claims of the greatest governance through double engine government are now exposed to the marrow of its bones".

They alleged that the BJP leadership was showing greater interest in undermining opposition parties and forcing defection in Maharashtra, instead of working to restore peace in Manipur.

"The people of Manipur continue to struggle on the principal demand of urgent restoration of normalcy and the removal of the chief minister who has become a symbol of divisive politics and has lost all legitimacy to continue in office," the statement said.

It said the Left parties participated in the national convention held in New Delhi on June 25 where leaders of 10 like-minded political parties and elected members of Zilla Parishads from Manipur had met.

"The CPI and CPI(M) which participated in the convention have decided to send a delegation of five MPs to Manipur from 6-8 July to express solidarity with the suffering people of Manipur, to study the situation on the ground, and talk to the authorities for restoring the normalcy.

"The delegation will meet people from all ethnic communities, both in Churachandpur and the Imphal valley. The delegation will meet the governor on 7 July at 5.00 pm and will meet the media on the 8th to share their experience," the statement said.

The delegation comprises of Bikashranjan Bhattacharya and John Brittas (Rajya Sabha members from CPI(M) and Binoy Viswam, Sandosh Kumar P (Rajya Sabha members, CPI) and K. Subba Rayan (Lok Sabha member from CPI).

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi undertook a two-day visit to Manipur starting June 29, during which he visited relief camps in Churachandpur district. He also went to Bishnupur district, interacted with civil society members and met governor Anusuiya Uikey.