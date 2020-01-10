JNU violence: Left behind attack now public knowledge as cops name suspects, says Smriti Irani

Reacting to the press briefing by the Delhi Police, in which they named nine suspects linked to the violence that rocked JNU on January 5, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said that the "design" of the Left parties in the university has been "unmasked".

In a tweet, she accused the Left parties of using the campus as a "political battleground".



Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground. #LeftBehindJNUViolence becomes public knowledge as @DelhiPolice releases evidence.

— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 10, 2020

The former HRD Minister tweeted:

In the press briefing, Delhi Police named nine suspects, including JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh, who sustained injuries on her head in the January 5 on-campus violence.

DCP Crime Branch Joy Tirki, who is heading the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the matter, said that students belonging to the AISA, AISF, SFI and DSF – all student bodies linked to Left parties – had destroyed the server on January 3 and January 4. He added that members of these student parties were blocking students from registering for the winter semester.

Earlier today, Smriti Irani had attacked Deepika Padukone for visiting the JNU campus to show her solidarity with the students, who were injured in the January 5 violence.

Irani had said, "I think I would rather know what her political affiliation is than not know. I think that anybody who has read the news knew where you are going to stand... (They) knew that you are going to stand with people who wanted the destruction of India...."