you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JNU violence: Left behind attack now public knowledge as cops name suspects, says Smriti Irani

In the press briefing, Delhi Police named nine suspects, including JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh, who sustained injuries on her head in the January 5 on-campus violence.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reacting to the press briefing by the Delhi Police, in which they named nine suspects linked to the violence that rocked JNU on January 5, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said that the "design" of the Left parties in the university has been "unmasked".

In a tweet, she accused the Left parties of using the campus as a "political battleground".

The former HRD Minister tweeted:

Close

DCP Crime Branch Joy Tirki, who is heading the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the matter, said that students belonging to the AISA, AISF, SFI and DSF – all student bodies linked to Left parties – had destroyed the server on January 3 and January 4. He added that members of these student parties were blocking students from registering for the winter semester.

related news

Earlier today, Smriti Irani had attacked Deepika Padukone for visiting the JNU campus to show her solidarity with the students, who were injured in the January 5 violence.

Irani had said, "I think I would rather know what her political affiliation is than not know. I think that anybody who has read the news knew where you are going to stand... (They) knew that you are going to stand with people who wanted the destruction of India...."



First Published on Jan 10, 2020 05:43 pm

tags #Delhi Police #India #Jawaharlal Nehru University #JNU violence #Smriti Irani

