JNU violence: Delhi Police releases pictures of nine suspects at press conference

The Delhi Police, at a press conference on Friday, released pictures of nine suspects associated with violence that rocked Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5.

The incident has left over 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, seriously injured.

The investigation is being carried out by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, which has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DCP Joy Tirky.

DCP Tirky, while narrating the incidents from January 1 to 5, named members of the AISA, AISF, SFI and DSF (all organisations linked to Left parties), for breaking down the server's room in the campus in an attempt to stop students from registering for the winter semester online.

While naming the nine students, he said that although none of them have been detained so far, the interrogation will begin soon.

DCP Tirky also said that CCTV footage was lost because servers had been disabled. "Before the local police could take action, the mob had already moved out. For identification, had we got the CCTV, it would have been easier for us," he told the media.

At the press briefing, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that even though convention is to inform the media after the investigation is over, the police force felt that the briefing was needed to check the spread of misinformation.

He added that this is the first press conference, which will be followed by many, in order to update the media about the findings of the investigation.