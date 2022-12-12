English
    JNU, JMI students protest over discontinuation of Maulana Azad National Fellowship

    A number of students gathered outside the Shashtri Bhawan and hold placards and raised slogans against the Centre.

    PTI
    December 12, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST
    File Image

    Students of many universities, including Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University, on Monday held a protest outside the Ministry of Education here against the discontinuation of Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students by the Centre.

    A number of students gathered outside the Shashtri Bhawan and hold placards and raised slogans against the Centre. They were detained by police and taken to Mandir Marg police station.

    The All India Students Union (AISA) said the discontinuation of the fellowship will severely impact a section of students who wanted to go for higher studies.

    "The discontinuation of the fellowship spells disaster for students, who were even denied the right to protest. Threatening students with criminal cases is a new low for Delhi Police," a member of the AISA said.

    Besides JMI and JNU, students from Delhi University and Ambedkar University Delhi participated in the protest.
