MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus

While the "9B students" (day-scholars), who have to submit their theses on or before June 30, are allowed to enter the campus from Monday, PhD scholars residing in the hostels will be allowed to return from February 22, a notification dated February 12 said.

PTI
February 14, 2021 / 01:52 PM IST

As part of its eighth and ninth phase of reopening, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has allowed final-year PhD students to return to the campus.

While the "9B students" (day-scholars), who have to submit their theses on or before June 30, are allowed to enter the campus from Monday, PhD scholars residing in the hostels will be allowed to return from February 22, a notification dated February 12 said.

The university has also allowed the reopening of the library canteen with immediate effect.

The B and C gates of the campus towards Saraswati Puram will also be opened for central school students and their parents during the school opening and closing times, it said.

Earlier, JNU had allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the seventh phase of reopening. The B R Ambedkar Central Library of the university has also partially resumed services.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #JNU
first published: Feb 14, 2021 01:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.