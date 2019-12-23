Jharkhand Election Results: Congress confident of forming alliance govt, says Hemant Soren will be CM

As trends for the Jharkhand Assembly elections showed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance is leading towards crossing the majority mark, the Congress exuded confidence that the alliance will form the government with JMM leader Hemant Soren as chief minister.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand is leading in 40 out of the 81 seats of state Assembly till 2 pm on December 23, while the ruling BJP is ahead in 31 seats.

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jharkhand, RPN Singh said, "We will form the government as we fought the elections for the people of the state by raising issues that affect their lives and livelihoods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah tried to divert the attention of the people away from fundamental issues but the people did not get swayed."

Reiterating that Hemant Soren of the JMM will be the chief minister as declared earlier, Singh said the Jharkhand results are a defeat of BJP's "arrogance and diversionary tactics".

Congress coordinator for Jharkhand polls Ajay Sharma said this is the defeat of BJP's corruption and its arrogance.