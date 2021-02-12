JEE Main 2021 Admit Card for February session released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the JEE Main 2021 exams for the February session. Students can download the admit card from the activated link i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students appearing for the February session will need their login credentials for downloading the admit card.

The Education Minister on December 16 had announced that the JEE Main 2021 will be held four times a year in February, March, April, and May. The first session will be held from February 23-26.

Link 2, Link 3 The exam conducting body has put out three links to download the JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: Link 1

Enter the application number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, and security pin.