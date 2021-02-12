MARKET NEWS

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card for February session released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

The Education Minister on December 16 had announced that the JEE Main 2021 will be held four times a year in February, March, April, and May. The first session will be held from February 23-26.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
Representative image


The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the JEE Main 2021 exams for the February session. Students can download the admit card from the activated link i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students appearing for the February session will need their login credentials for downloading the admit card.

Here's how to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2021:
The exam conducting body has put out three links to download the JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: Link 1Link 2Link 3 


Enter the application number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, and security pin.



Click on Submit. Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.


Download the admit card.


As per news 360, JEE Main 2021 admit card is a three-page document that consists of exam dates and timings, details of the center, self-declaration for COVID-19, and exam day instructions.


Students have to download all three pages and take its print out.


Students are advised to read all instructions and COVID-19 guidelines carefully and abide by them on the day of the exam.


On the exam day, students will have to carry the self-declaration undertaking form and valid ID proof along with the admit card.

The Education Minister said there would be 90 questions of which 75 questions have to be answered. The examination will be held in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Tamil, Odia, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Gujarati.

The second session of the JEE Main 2021 exams will be held on March 15, 16, 17, and 18. The third session will be held on April 27, 28, 29 and 30, while the fourth will be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28.

TAGS: #Current Affairs #education #India #JEE Main 2021 #JEE Main Exams 2021
first published: Feb 12, 2021 12:34 pm

