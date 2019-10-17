App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

It's a great idea: Akshay Kumar hail Indian Railways' initiative Promotion on Wheels

Akshay's upcoming comedy, 'Housefull 4", is the first film to benefit by the initiative called "Promotion on Wheels".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @akshaykumar
Image: Twitter/ @akshaykumar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has hailed the new initiative of the Indian Railways, which allows filmmakers to book an entire train to promote their movies.

Akshay's upcoming comedy, 'Housefull 4", is the first film to benefit by the initiative called "Promotion on Wheels".

The actor, along with other cast members including Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde, took a ride from Mumbai to Delhi to promote the film that's set to arrive in theatres on October 25.

"This is a new idea, the Indian Railways has started this looking at our culture, to promote the culture. You can book the entire train and promote it throughout. I think it is a great idea.

"Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios came up with an idea that we can do something like this and we got the permission very fast and here we are. It's a great idea, which is gonna be fun," Akshay said in a statement.

Also on-board are a few mediapersons, who will interact with the star cast along the way.

"Housefull 4" will clash at the box office this Diwali with Rajkummar Rao-starrer "Made in China" and Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar-led "Saand ki Aankh".

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Entertainment #India #Indian Railways

