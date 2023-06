Representative image

The government has appointed Ravi Sinha as the secretary to the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW).

The appointment is for a period of two years from the date he takes the charge after the incumbent Samant Kumar Goel completes his tenure on June 30, according to a a statement by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Sinha, an Indian Police Service officer of the 1988 batch of the Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently a special secretary at the cabinet secretariat.