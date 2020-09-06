IPL 2020 schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on Chennai Super Kings in season opener at Abu Dhabi

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on September 6 announced the IPL 2020 schedule for the Twenty20 cricket tournament, which has been moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the season opener. The final would be played on November 10.

Here are the first five fixtures of IPL 2020:

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.

Here's the schedule in full:

Image: ANI

All the timings are in IST.

The three venues that will be hosting the group stage matches are Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE.

After the tournament-opener, Dubai will host its first game the next day when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The action will then shift to Sharjah on September 22 when Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

There will be 10 double headers, with the first match starting at 3:30pm IST and the second 7:30pm, according to BCCI release.

In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

Venues for the playoffs and the IPL 2020 final will be announced later.