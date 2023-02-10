English
    Investing in defense ties with India to uphold favourable balance of power in Indo-Pacific: Pentagon

    Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the US has invested in the Quad partnership with India, Australia, and Japan.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

    The US is making investments in defence ties with India to uphold a favourable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific, a top Pentagon official told lawmakers Thursday indicating that strengthening ties with New Delhi is one of the key factors to address the pacing challenge from China.

    "Earlier this month, the US Government launched the inaugural technology initiative with India, including in-depth discussions about opportunities for co-production of major defence platforms," Ely Ratner, the Assistant Secretary of Defense, Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a Congressional hearing on China.

    "We are making significant investments in our defence ties with India to uphold a favourable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

    Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the US has invested in the Quad partnership with India, Australia, and Japan.