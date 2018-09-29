App
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indrani Mukerjea asked to undergo HRCT scan of temporal bone

Mukerjea is accused of killing her daughter Sheena (24) with the help of others in April 2012.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has been advised to undergo High Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) scan of the temporal bone, a doctor at the state-run JJ Hospital said Saturday.

Mukerjea is admitted in the CCU of the hospital after complaining of twitching, weakness and pain on the left side of the face along with decreased hearing ability, Sanjay Surase, superintendent of J J Hospital said.

The temporal bone is a large bilateral bone on the lateral wall of the skull and an HRCT, a modification of the CT scan, would provide a direct visual window to observe minute structural details, a doctor said.

"Her audiometry was done today and the report was normal. The patient has been advised HRCT-temporal bone," Surase said.

He said that Mukerjea had undergone an MRI test of the brain and a neurologist would evaluate the report.

Doctors from several departments, including ENT, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery and Neurology have examined her and a 2D-ECHO test conducted Friday did not reveal anything abnormal, officials said.

Mukerjea's ophthalmology reports were also normal, they added.

Mukerjea, who is lodged in Byculla Jail in connection with the killing of her daughter Sheena, was brought to JJ Hospital Friday after she complained of headache and hypotension (low blood pressure).

Mukerjea is accused of killing her daughter Sheena (24) with the help of others in April 2012.

The murder came to light in August 2015 after Mukerjea's former driver revealed it to the police.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 08:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sheena Bora

