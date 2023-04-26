IndiGo to fly back Indian citizens stranded in Sudan from Jeddah

IndiGo flying three aircraft to evacuate Indians stranded in Sudan

IndiGo to operate three flights to Jeddah from Delhi in the next two days to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Sudan, according to sources.

"We have offered our services for charter flights to Jeddah under the Indian government’s Operation Kaveri rescue mission of our citizens from Sudan. We are still awaiting details from the ministry to launch these flights," said a statement from the airline.

Two military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) so far evacuated over 250 Indians from Sudan after a naval ship rescued another 278 citizens from the strife-torn country. The total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at around 530, according to official data, reported PTI.

Under its evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri ', India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and all the Indians have been taken to the Saudi Arabian city after their evacuation from Sudan.

The first batch of 278 Indians were evacuated by Indian Navy's frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.