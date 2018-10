The ‘Statue of Unity’ constructed as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31. Situated on the banks of Narmada river 200 km from Ahmedabad, the memorial was constructed as a reminder of India's freedom struggle and Patel's visionary ideologies of unity, patriotism, inclusive growth and good governance.

