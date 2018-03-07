App
Mar 07, 2018 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's first air taxi starts in Bengaluru, fly to the Kempegowda airport in just 15 minutes

The taxi service provided by Kerala-based Thumbay Aviation can fly up to six passengers in one flight and the one-way fare is Rs 4,130 for one person, including all taxes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India’s first air taxi service started in Bengaluru on Monday when a helicopter flew from the Electronic City in Bengaluru to the Kempegowda International Airport. The trip took barely 15 minutes which otherwise, by road, would have taken over a couple of hours given the traffic woes in the city.

The taxi service provided by Kerala-based Thumbay Aviation can fly up to six passengers in one flight and the one-way fare is Rs 4,130 for one person, including all taxes. The company allows up to 15 kg luggage per person.

One of the flyers on the service and travel blogger Hrish Thota said in a tweet, “Always used to joke that we should have an air taxi to fly from #Bangalore Airport to Electronic city as car takes 2.5hrs The dream has come true now thanks to @HeliTaxii which just took me 12 minutes.”

"We have received an overwhelming response from the passengers. Some asked us why we didn't start this service earlier. They are very comfortable and also saves time particularly during peak hours when there is a heavy traffic," said Thumby Aviation Chairman and Managing Director Captain K N G Nair in a report by The Times of India.

related news

A video made by one of the first flyers on Heli Taxii.

Presently, the service is operating between the KIA and the Electronic City. Thumby Aviation plans to add HAL Airport as another destination in next few weeks.

The taxi is disabled-friendly and available for passengers with a wheelchair. "Heli Taxi is available for passengers with a wheelchair. The same can be opted for in the app as well, if wheelchair option is selected, the passenger will be assisted in embarking and disembarking,” the company said.

A passenger can book a seat using Heli Taxii app from the smartphone.

