English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Indian students pursuing Masters, PhD in US prefer Physical Sciences over Engineering: Report

    As per the report, the percentage of students interested in engineering has decreased from 34 percent to 17 percent in the last decade, while those interested in physical sciences has increased from 27 percent to 37 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST
    Open Doors, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and supported in its implementation by the non-profit Institute of International Education, in its latest report also showed that the percentage of Indians pursuing engineering in the US declined from 38.8% in 2009–10 to 29.6% in 2021–22. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

    The data only includes GRE test takers who disclosed their intended graduate major at the time of the exam.

    Physical Sciences courses are now preferred over Engineering by Indian students looking to pursue their masters and doctoral degrees in the United States, according to a report that cited Educational Testing Services (ETS), the organisation that administers the Graduate Record Examination (GRE).

    The number of Indian students taking the GRE exam for engineering is declining, The Indian Express report said adding physical sciences, such as physics, chemistry, and earth sciences, are now the most sought-after subjects.

    According to the media report, the data only includes test takers who disclosed their intended graduate major at the time of the exam.

    As per the report quoting data from the ETS, the percentage of students interested in engineering has decreased from 34 percent to 17 percent in the last decade, while those interested in physical sciences has increased from 27 percent to 37 percent.

    Open Doors, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and supported in its implementation by the non-profit Institute of International Education, in its latest report also showed that the percentage of Indians pursuing engineering in the US declined from 38.8% in 2009–10 to 29.6% in 2021–22.

    Related stories

    The GRE Test, conducted by the ETS, is a common exam required by most top universities in the United States for admission to all degrees, Masters, and PhD programmes. GRE scores are also accepted by universities in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Ireland.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #engineering subject #GRE ETS #GRE exam #Indian students #Indian students in US #Physical sciences
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 08:48 pm