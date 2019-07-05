Union Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: FM N Sitharaman to present maiden Budget today; here's what to expect

FM will have to walk a tight rope of populism and fiscal constraints

The Indian economy has been impacted by slowing trade, rising protectionism, trade conflict between the United States and China, Brexit, and US sanctions on Russia, Iran and Venezuela. This has resulted in growth slowing to a five-year low of 5.8% in the first three months of 2019 and well below China's 6.4%. The slowdown is also reflected in high-frequency numbers such as industrial productivity (IIP) and automobile sales numbers.

The sluggishness in the economy has led to expectations of the budget containing further stimulus measures to boost growth through new policy initiatives and continued reforms to achieve accelerated growth and increase in employment. But this may result in the budget deficit widening to 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019-20, instead of 3.4% target.

Constraints facing the FM:

1. The the biggest constraining factor for Sitharaman is lower-than-expected growth in tax revenues, particularly those of the Goods & Services Tax (GST)

2. The FM may look to bridge through: a) Aggressive stake sale in PSUs; b) Higher dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), c) Rollover of some FY20 expenditure to FY21, d) Cut back in plan expenditure, and e) Increase in off-balance sheet expenditure with portion of subsidies being transferred to state-owned enterprise balance sheet.