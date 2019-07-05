Jul 05, 2019 07:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Union Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: FM N Sitharaman to present maiden Budget today; here's what to expect
Good Morning Dear Readers and welcome to our exhaustive coverage of Budget 2019, which comes in the backdrop of falling employment, farm distress, tepid growth and global trade wars. But hopes are riding high that Modi 2.0, emboldened after a decisive victory, will deliver a growth mandate
highlights
Constraining factors
Here’s what to expect
Will these 3 words dominate Budget 2019?
Replication of Interim Budget: HDFC Bank
Finance Minister N Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2019 in Parliament on July 4. Here are some of the key highlights:
1. Pegs FY20 GDP growth at 7%
2. Economy to rebound in FY20; 8% sustained growth needed to achieve $5 trillion target
3. Economy moves to low level of inflation in last five fiscals
4. India must spend $200 billion on infrastructure annually; says harnessing private investment a challenge
5. Calls for raising the retirement age to 70, merge schools as India ages fast
6. Bad loans fall in FY19; capital inflows constrained
7. Calls for new policies to improve water efficiency in farm sector
8. Many states became open defecation free, achieved 100% toilet coverage since launch of Swachh Bharat Mission
FM will have to walk a tight rope of populism and fiscal constraints
The Indian economy has been impacted by slowing trade, rising protectionism, trade conflict between the United States and China, Brexit, and US sanctions on Russia, Iran and Venezuela. This has resulted in growth slowing to a five-year low of 5.8% in the first three months of 2019 and well below China's 6.4%. The slowdown is also reflected in high-frequency numbers such as industrial productivity (IIP) and automobile sales numbers.
The sluggishness in the economy has led to expectations of the budget containing further stimulus measures to boost growth through new policy initiatives and continued reforms to achieve accelerated growth and increase in employment. But this may result in the budget deficit widening to 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019-20, instead of 3.4% target.
Constraints facing the FM:
1. The the biggest constraining factor for Sitharaman is lower-than-expected growth in tax revenues, particularly those of the Goods & Services Tax (GST)
2. The FM may look to bridge through: a) Aggressive stake sale in PSUs; b) Higher dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), c) Rollover of some FY20 expenditure to FY21, d) Cut back in plan expenditure, and e) Increase in off-balance sheet expenditure with portion of subsidies being transferred to state-owned enterprise balance sheet.
Finance minister to do a tightrope walk in Budget 2019-20
Budget 2019 is likely to offer a mini-stimulus to take the economy out of five-year low, at the same time offering some tax relief to common man. This while balancing the needs of the economy and fiscal constraints.
So, here’s what one can reasonably expect:
1. Expect measures to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets.
2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will most likely lay down the Modi 2.0 government's road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years.
3. Offer some relief to the common man by raising personal income tax threshold for certain categories
4. Raise spending on agriculture, healthcare and social sectors.
5. The Budget may see a big push for infrastructure spending including roads and railways to drive growth
6. The FM may choose to offer stimulus via a combination of capital infusion in public sector banks, removing roadblocks that have crept into the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process, providing liquidity to non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), addressing the agrarian crisis and stepping up allocations for infrastructure and social sectors
Will these 3 words dominate Budget 2019?
For Dr Manmohan Singh, they were banking, inflation and jobs. For Yashwant Sinha, Jaswant Singh and P Chidambaram they were human capital, banking and jobs. For Pranab Mukherjee they were inflation, human capital and environment. And for Arun Jaitley, they were jobs, human capital and infrastructure.
If you are wondering what we are referring to? These were the most oft-repeated words in the Budget speeches of ex-Finance Ministers since 1991. Any guesses which word could be most repeated in Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech today? Apart from the popular terms like jobs and infrastructure, it could be how to make India's a $5 trillion economy.
Replication of Interim Budget: HDFC Bank
Investors and the market should not expect any big surprises from the first Budget by the first woman finance minister, economists at HDFC Bank have said. Citing ‘time constraint’, they said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first budget will ‘broadly be a replication’ of the Interim Budget, with some action on the election promises and some tweaks on the tax and expenditure figures. Read more...
Budget 2019 | Low wages, more than unemployment, are the main issue
More than unemployment which was one of the key issues raised in the recently-concluded General Elections 2019, wage is more of an issue, says Indian Staffing Federation.
Budget 2019: Income tax changes middle-class wants from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Rama Karmakar The first full-time woman Finance Minister (FM) is all set to present her maiden Budget of the NDA 2.0 government, on July 5, 2019.
BUDGET 2019 LIVE UPDATES The Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, which provides a snapshot of private sector activity, shows that the economy continued to weaken in June. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Composite PMI, which includes both the services and manufacturing sectors, came in at 50.8 in June, the lowest level in over a year. The Budget will tell us what the government’s plans are to get the economy out of the rut in which it is in, writes Ravi Ananthanarayanan. Read more.
BUDGET 2019 LIVE UPDATES With respect to the gross domestic product (GDP), we expect a stimulus in the budget. There was a drop in GDP growth because of domestic and global factors. Domestically, there could have been a slowdown before the elections plus the exports have also come off. The government also had to cut back on spending given the shortfall in the tax revenues which eventually slowed down customer purchases. All Indian investors would be looking at long-term capital gains tax (LTCG). We hope that it is left untouched and we wouldn't like to see any increase there. While it is unlikely that they remove LTCG, we would like an introduction of indexation benefit there, said Shyamsunder Bhat, chief investment officer, Exide Life Insurance. Read more.
BUDGET 2019 LIVE UPDATES The improvement in the asset quality of banks over the last financial year is expected to help bring the capex cycle back on track, but concerns remain on sluggish credit growth. Data from the survey showed the stressed advances ratio decreased from 12.1 percent in March 2018 to 10.5 percent in December 2018. Banks’ gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio also fell from 11.5 percent to 10.1 percent in the same period. Read more.
BUDGET 2019 LIVE UPDATES The Economic Survey said in order to create a $10 trillion economy by 2032, India needs a robust and resilient infrastructure and public investment cannot fund the entire infrastructure investment requirements of the country. Therefore, the real challenge lies in bringing adequate private investment across the country with the collaboration of the public sector. One of the challenges facing the sector is to devise a comprehensive resolution/ settlement option for projects which are either stuck-up mid-way or wherein the arbitral disputes/claims have not been settled. The need is to establish an institutional mechanism to deal with the time-bound resolution of disputes in infrastructure sectors.It asserted that India needs to spend 7-8 percent of its GDP on infrastructure annually, that translates into annual infrastructure investment of $200 billion currently. Read more.
BUDGET 2019 LIVE UPDATES Lower net inflows were largely on the back of rise in the redemptions in the last financial year. In FY19, mutual fund industry witnessed total redemption worth Rs 242 lakh crore as against Rs 207 lakh crore in FY18, data from Economic Survey revealed.The Survey, the maiden one authored by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, showed that the cumulative net assets under management of all MFs increased by 11.4 percent to Rs 23.79 lakh crore in March 2019 from Rs 21.36 lakh crore in March 2018. Read more.
BUDGET 2019 LIVE UPDATES In a whole chapter devoted to data – termed the ‘new oil’ by the Modi government earlier – the Survey details a framework for collection, storage and the utilisation of data of the country’s citizens.Going by the above facts, every Indian should be happy to divulge every bit of information that the government may ask for. If data can do only good for the country’s welfare and public good, and the data are protected with a robust privacy law, people should have nothing to worry about.But dangers lurk ,writes Moneycontrol's Sounak Mitra. Read more.
BUDGET 2019 LIVE UPDATES The government will therefore need to substantially increase its previous year’s allocation of Rs 2,400 crore as it attempts to expand the scheme’s footprint this year and eventually merge it in the long run with other schemes such as ECHS, ESI,and CGHS.Allowing FDI in e-pharmacy sector and recognition of e-pharmacies under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act is another impending reform, said Anupama Joshi of Deloitte India. Read more.
BUDGET 2019 LIVE UPDATES Editor's Take | What are the expectations from this Budget?
The Union Budget will be presented on July 5 by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. With the slowdown in the economy, this budget becomes all the more important.
BUDGET 2019 LIVE UPDATES Infra, jobs need of the hour; see room for fiscal deficit expansion to 5%: Mark Mobius
Infrastructure and jobs are the need of the hour and the government needs to boost infrastructure spending by at least 30-40 percent, according to Mark Mobius, Founding Partner of Mobius Capital Partners.
BUDGET 2019 LIVE UPDATES The Economic Survey says India’s limited charging infrastructure appears to be a ‘major impediment’ to the increased adoption of EVs. Of course, it is being clever also. If a slew of tax incentives are given to electric vehicle companies, tax revenues could get hit as low-taxed EVs gain share at the expense of fully-taxed fossil fuel vehicles. Not just infrastructure, there’s a need for the right technology too. The Survey talks about how the time taken for charging, half an hour for a fast charger and eight hours for a slow charging device, act as impediments. Compare that with the few minutes it takes to refuel at a pump. It recommends universal charging standards for the country and battery technology suited for India’s climatic conditions.These are imperative if India is to succeed in its ambitious EV targets, writes Moneycontrol's Ravi Ananthanarayanan. Read more.
BUDGET 2019 LIVE UPDATES The economy is going through a rough patch, which has an impact on the budget in a couple of ways. Firstly, slowing growth puts at risk the revenue projections; secondly, a slowing economy needs some stimulus. In order to aid recovery, the government would need to give a pause to fiscal consolidation; an expansion by 0.2-0.3 percent of GDP will help. To get the economy going again, the government and the banking regulator need to address the ongoing liquidity crunch. The government can help revive the economy principally through two ways, one is to increase spending on infrastructure, and the second is to recapitalize state-owned banks. The Budget may spell out roadmap for financial and banking reforms including consolidation of weak banks. Also in order to boost consumption, additional sops to individual taxpayers and MSME sector will help, said Vivek Ranjan Misra of Karvy Stock Broking. Read More