India sugar production for 2019-20 estimate at 26 million tonnes, big revision unlikely: ISMA

Indian sugar production estimates for the 2019/20 season are unlikely to be revised upwards by much from 26 million tonnes, when the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) meets to review figures towards February-end, the trade body said on Tuesday.
"We are due to meet on Feb. 25 when we will revisit the estimate and if there is significant change it will come out in the last week of February," Vivek Pittie, President of ISMA told an industry conference in Dubai.
"If you ask me, I don't see significant upward revision," he said.
