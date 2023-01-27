English
    India police charge 10 with homicide over bridge collapse that killed 135

    The 145-year-old suspension bridge in the town of Morbi was packed with sightseers when it collapsed on Oct. 30, plunging hundreds into the Machchhu river below. It had reopened after repairs just days before.

    Reuters
    January 27, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

    Police in India on Friday charged 10 people with homicide in connection with the collapse of a colonial-era footbridge last year that killed at least 135 people, a top official told Reuters.

    Most of the victims were women and children who drowned.

    Police in the western state of Gujarat have issued an arrest warrant for the boss of the company that managed the bridge and on Friday named him as the main accused in a charge sheet filed in a Morbi court, said Ashok Kumar Yadav, a top state police official.