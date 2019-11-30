India-Japan relationship key to peace, stability in Indo-Pacific: Modi

He made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono, according to Ministry of External Affairs.
India's relationship with Japan is a key component of its vision for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
He made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono, according to Ministry of External Affairs.The two Japanese ministers are here to attend the first edition of Indo-Japan defence and foreign ministerial dialogue.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 30, 2019 04:32 pm