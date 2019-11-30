App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-Japan relationship key to peace, stability in Indo-Pacific: Modi

He made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono, according to Ministry of External Affairs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's relationship with Japan is a key component of its vision for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono, according to Ministry of External Affairs.

The two Japanese ministers are here to attend the first edition of Indo-Japan defence and foreign ministerial dialogue.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #India-Japan #Narendra Modi

