India-China border tension: Significance of Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the site of current face-off

A violent face-off between India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh led to the killing of a Commanding Officer and two jawans of the Indian Army on June 15.

The incident happened during a de-escalation process; however, Beijing reportedly accused India of crossing the border and 'attacking Chinese personnel'.

Tensions have been simmering between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for quite some time.

Elevated tensions with China may be broadly attributed, based on past instances, to two aspects – the sharpening of the Chinese foreign policy under Xi Jinping, particularly along China’s territorial fault lines, as well as India accelerating infrastructure development near the LAC.

According to ORF, the Modi government has reinvigorated construction of roads along the LAC, with a network of 61 “strategic roads” being taken up and an expected completion date of 2022. In 2019, India completed work on the critical DSDBO (Darbuk-Shyok-DBO) road, which runs parallel to the LAC, and connects Leh to Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) post near China border via Darbuk and Shyok villages at southern Shyok Valley. It was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last year.

Recently, India began the construction of feeder roads from DSDBO, which includes a new road and bridge over the Galwan river.

According to a report in The Print, China’s main concern in the Galwan valley is the construction of this bridge. The bridge is about 7 to 7.5 kilometres from the LAC, and its construction had begun much earlier, an official told the publication. The proximity to the LAC will reportedly improve India’s ability to patrol this area and report any exigency.

“The Chinese have no objection to the DSDBO road, and that road is about 9-10 km from the LAC. The objection was to this bridge that we were constructing. We have made it clear that the construction is happening well within the Indian territory and it will go on,” the official added.

The report may be backed by China’s reportage of the incident in their daily Global Times: “China-India border tensions flared up after India recently illegally constructed defense facilities across the border into Chinese territory in the Galwan Valley region, and Chinese border defense troops countered.”

From the information available, it can be concluded that the Galwan Valley region remains sensitive because of its proximity to the LAC, and hence, a threat of interdiction by the Chinese. During peacetime, the road can serve the army to build up troops and materials, whereas, in case of a conflict/stand-off, it will give the Indian army a vantage point.

There have been no reports of Chinese troops squatting in Galwan Valley. Besides, the Indian and Chinese armies have been holding meetings at Patrol Point 14, at the mouth of the Galwan Valley “for talks”.