Income Tax Department conducts raids on two dozen entities across Maharashtra

As per sources "Department is conducting searches more than two dozens places and searches could be continue next few days also".
The investigation wing of Income Tax Department on November 6 carried out raids on the premises of entities who deal mainly in government contracts.
Officials conducted searches at around 25 places in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.
"The department is conducting searches at more than two dozen places and searches will continue over the next few days," sources told Moneycontrol.
The department conducted searches on contractors who deal in national and state-level infra projects.The raids started in morning and included offices and residences of BMC contractors like Railcon, RPS and Skyway.
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 06:49 pm