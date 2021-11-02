In-Depth | Energy crisis: What has fuelled India’s unprecedented coal shortage?

In the first week of October 2021, several reports surfaced regarding the coal shortage in the country, with states and Union territories complaining that they have only 2-3 days of coal storage left to produce electricity via thermal power plants. States such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and the union territory of Delhi faced power outages for several hours a day. Politicians, central ministers and state chief ministers even started playing the blame game, while none seemed eager to take the responsibility to resolve the issue.

Reasons such as excessive rainfall, international price rise, Covid-19 pandemic, less production, transportation issues including freight rates and high consumption were cited as the reason for the coal shortage. In short, power generation has taken a hit and people living in the cities emerged as the sufferers.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), coal-generated power plant account for around 70 percent of India’s electricity generation. As of October 6, eighty percent of India’s 135 coal-powered plants had less than 8 days of supplies left — more than half of those had stocks worth two days or fewer.

Workers drill at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand. (PC-Reuters)

According to CRISIL's Director of Research Hetal Gandhi, the average coal inventory that power plants had was around 18 days’ worth of supply over the last four years.

So what went wrong? Why is coal shortage choking the power plants in India and what will be its impact on the domestic power sector? Here is a close look at the issues that led to the country’s energy crisis.