In charts | India COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above 2.10 crore with 4,12,262 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s May 6 update. New cases and deaths recorded the highest ever single-day increase.
India reported 3,980 new deaths and 3,29,113 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release showed.
More than 16.25 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the May 6 update, with 19,55,733 new vaccinations. The pace of vaccination has slowed down while new cases continue to rise, data showed.
Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 81 percent are recipients of their first dose while 19 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 16.8 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (13.6 million) and Gujarat (13.2 million).
India now has 35,66,398 active cases, with an increase of 79,169 cases in 24 hours as per the May 6 update. Maharashtra reports the most (6,43,782 or 18 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Karnataka (4,87,308) and Kerala (3,76,004).
Maharashtra reported the most (57,640) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (50,112), Kerala (41,953), Uttar Pradesh (31,111) and Tamil Nadu (23,310). These five states account for 50 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra also reported the most 920 or 23 percent new deaths as per May 6 update, followed by Uttar Pradesh (353), Karnataka (346), Delhi (311) and Chhattisgarh (253). These five states account for 55 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.
About six states/union territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Mizoram and Nagaland did not report any deaths today.
The total recoveries in India are now over 1.72 crore with the recovery rate at 82 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 57,006 new recoveries, followed by Uttar Pradesh (40,852), Karnataka (26,841), Kerala (23,106) and Tamil Nadu (20,062).
Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 2,30,168 as per May 6 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 19 lakh daily tests reported on May 5 with more than 29.67 crore tests carried out till date.
Globally, more than 15.58 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded till date with 32.55 lakh deaths. Over 1.85 crore active cases reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (36 percent), followed by India (19 percent).