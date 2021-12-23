MARKET NEWS

In a first, CRPF to deploy women commandos to Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, others

A maiden contingent of 32 CRPF women commandos trained in VIP security will soon be deployed with Z+ category protectees based in Delhi for multiple duties

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
The CRPF women commandos, like their male counterparts, will carry arms, ballistic protection and other gadgets as required on the job. (Representative image: Twitter)

The CRPF women commandos, like their male counterparts, will carry arms, ballistic protection and other gadgets as required on the job. (Representative image: Twitter)

Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh and others facing high risk to their lives will get women commandos from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the first time.

The CRPF has prepared its first-ever contingent of 32 women commandos in its VIP security wing, the Press Trust of India reported citing official sources.

Initially, they will be deployed with Z+ category persons based in Delhi like Amit Shah, the first family of Congress that includes party president Sonia Gandhi, her children Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh as well as his wife Gursharan Kaur, the sources said.

Also read | CRPF enhances ex-gratia payments for families of troops killed in action

About a dozen other Z+ category CRPF VIPs will have this women commando contingent on a rotational basis, the sources added.

The women commandos will be deployed as part of the house protection team and will accompany the persons, if required, during the forthcoming assembly polls in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. The Assembly polls in the states are expected in February-March.

Also read | Amit Shah salutes bravery of security personnel killed in 2001 Parliament attack

These commandos, when deployed for house protection, will frisk female visitors and will be part of the overall security detail of the VIP's house during tours. They will provide proximate security especially in the case of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the sources said.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi
first published: Dec 23, 2021 09:33 am

