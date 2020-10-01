172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|icici-bank-bank-of-india-slash-mclr-by-5-bps-across-tenors-5909961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank, Bank of India slash MCLR by 5 bps across tenors

Bank of India has reduced rates for an overnight tenor to 6.70 percent.

Moneycontrol News
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private lender, and Bank of India have cut the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by five basis points across tenors.

Bank of India has reduced rates for an overnight tenor to 6.70 percent and a one-month tenor to 7.20 percent.

The three-month tenor has been trimmed to 7.25 percent, while the six-month tenor is cut to 7.30 percent.

Close

Further, rates for one-year tenor and three-year tenor have been reduced to 7.35 and 7.80 percent, respectively, according to the lender’s website. Bank of India has last slashed MCLR rates by up to 5 bps on September 1, 2020.

ICICI Bank has also cut lending rates by 5 basis points across tenors, as per CNBC TV18. The private lender has last reduced its MCLR by 5 basis points (bps) across tenors in September.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 02:22 pm

