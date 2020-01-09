App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

I did not meet Raj Thackeray, no alliance on cards: Devendra Fadnavis

A section of media had claimed that Fadnavis met Raj Thackeray recently and the two discussed a possible tie-up to take on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on January 9 denied meeting Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, and said there was no plan to join hands with him as of now.

His party and the MNS did not have any ideological affinity, Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said.

Speaking at a function here, he said, "I did not meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray and there is no plan to join hands with him as of now. "They follow an ideology which is different from ours. If they consider expanding their outlook towards various issues, we may join them," the former chief minister said.

Close

"The BJP, as a national party, is in favour of working with various (regional) organisations. We will think about them in future," he added.

Raj Thackeray had campaigned vigorously against the BJP during the Lok Sabha as well as the Assembly elections.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra Navnirman Sena #Politics

