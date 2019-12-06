App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No mercy for rapists, says President Ram Nath Kovind

He has sought an amendment to deny mercy petition for criminals charged under POCSO Act

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind on December 6 said there should be "no mercy for rapists", adding that these kind of crimes "shock the whole nation".

Speaking at an event in Sirohi, Rajasthan, President Kovind said, "I recommended that there should be an amendment in the Constitution with regard to mercy petition. In my opinion, people convicted under POCSO Act should not be allowed to come under the ambit of mercy petition."

"I am sure you share my sentiments but the final decision on this Constitutional amendment lies with Parliament," CNN News18 reported President Kovind as saying.

Close

He has sought an amendment to deny mercy petition for criminals charged under POCSO Act.

related news

His statements come amid national outcry for the Hyderabad rape victim and Unnao rape survivor being burnt.

In addition, the accused in the Delhi gang rape case of 2012 have filed a mercy petition, which is yet to receive approval from the President.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #crime against women #India #Parliament #President Ram Nath Kovind

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.