No mercy for rapists, says President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on December 6 said there should be "no mercy for rapists", adding that these kind of crimes "shock the whole nation".

Speaking at an event in Sirohi, Rajasthan, President Kovind said, "I recommended that there should be an amendment in the Constitution with regard to mercy petition. In my opinion, people convicted under POCSO Act should not be allowed to come under the ambit of mercy petition."

"I am sure you share my sentiments but the final decision on this Constitutional amendment lies with Parliament," CNN News18 reported President Kovind as saying.

He has sought an amendment to deny mercy petition for criminals charged under POCSO Act.

His statements come amid national outcry for the Hyderabad rape victim and Unnao rape survivor being burnt.