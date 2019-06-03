How do you become an Aadhaar card franchise?

The Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI appoints registrars, which are responsible for appointing enrolment agencies. These agencies, in turn, enrol residents who are responsible for collecting the biometric and demographic data of residents according to the requirements of the Unique Identification Authority of India.

Enrolment agencies have to be empaneled with UIDAI to be appointed by the registrars. These agencies provide operators and supervisors to those who do the actual enrolment, or franchisees. There is a wide network of enrolment centres across the country.

How to get a franchise



First and foremost, you will have to clear an online examination of UIDAI certification of a supervisor or an operator to get the Aadhaar card franchise.



Once you clear the exam, you will be authorised to do the verification of Aadhaar enrolment and Aadhaar biometrics.



If you want a government recognized centre, you will require CSC registration.



A CSC is a Common Service Centre which has service delivery points that are enabled with Information and Communication Technology. It helps deliver efficient and essential public utilities to the end consumer.



In order to register for CSC, you will have to fill the eligibility form that is available on the official website.



In order to fill the form, visit the official CSC website and click on ‘Interested to become a CSC’. It will be on the left hand side of the page.



Now click on CSC registration and enter your Aadhaar card number.



You will be required to choose an authentication option that is given there and click on Proceed.



Now click on OTP and you will have it generated.



Through this procedure, you will be able to get an Aadhaar franchise.



FAQs

If you are wondering how to get Aadhaar card franchise, there are certain steps you need to follow:

Here are some common questions about Aadhaar Card answered for you.

If I get an Aadhaar card franchise, how much will I be able to earn?

When you have an Aadhaar card franchise and you generate Aadhaar cards successfully, you will be able to earn Rs 35 per Aadhaar card.

What kind of investment will I need to get a franchise for Aadhar card?

The investment you make will be basically in the form of technology and equipment that you will use to generate Aadhaar. You will need a laptop, webcam, a lamp, fingerprint scanner, iris scanner, standby, printer and Internet connection. Further, you will also be required to have a specific space to carry out the activity. This could be your own or you could rent it.

Is it possible for an individual to have more than one Aadhaar card?

No, it is not possible for anybody to hold more than one Aadhaar card. An Aadhaar card will be generated based on your biometric information and you cannot have two cards based on your iris scan or your fingerprints. One individual will only have one Aadhaar card.

How many days will it take to generate my Aadhaar card?

It takes about 90 days for your Aadhaar card to be delivered to you at the registered address through post. You can count 90 days from the date of your application. However, you can download e-Aadhaar and use it as an identity proof until you receive a physical copy of your Aadhaar.

Some agencies do not accept e-Aadhaar. What do I do in that case?

An e-Aadhaar is as valid as a physical Aadhaar card copy. Agencies need to accept it in the same manner as they accept your physical Aadhaar. If an agency refuses to accept your e-Aadhaar, you can make a complaint against it and take it to higher authorities.

Are minors eligible for an Aadhaar?