Here's what constitutes essential services; see if your job figures in this list

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20 announced that all workplaces in the state, except those providing essential services, shall remain closed starting midnight of March 20 to March 31. This, however, will be applicable in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Nagpur.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told CNBC-TV18 that all restaurants, including Domino's and McDonald's, will remain open. He said all financial institutions, including banks and stock markets, will remain open.

'Essential services' will continue to operate in the said areas and day-to-day necessities like groceries, milk and other such items shall be made available.

The Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, 2017, lists out all those services which come under this category. This includes the following:- any transport service for the carriage of passengers or goods, by land or water, with respect to which the state legislature has the power to make laws- any service connected with the supply of gas or milk or water or electricity with respect to which the state legislature has power to make laws- any service connected with the maintenance of public health and sanitation, including hospitals and dispensaries- any public service, post, and employment in connection with the affairs of the state and also persons appointed to the secretarial staff of both houses of the state legislature, and the officers and servants of the high court

- any service or post in connection with the affairs of the local authorities

The state government can also classify any other service, post or employment connected, with matters wherein it has the power to make laws, as and when it is of opinion that strike in these areas would "prejudicially affect the public safety or the maintenance of the supplies or services essential to the life of the community or would result in the infliction of grave hardships on the community."

After Thackeray’s media address, the Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika (BMC) issued a list of all establishments/professions that are exempted.