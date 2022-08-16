English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Commodity Markets Live: Oil Below $90; What Explains The Fall?
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Heavy rain in Mumbai; MeT department predicts occasional intense showers in next 24 hours

    There was no report so far of any major water-logging in low-lying areas. Trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, civic officials said.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

    Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days. There was no report so far of any major water-logging in low-lying areas. Trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, civic officials said.

    Early in the morning, there was either no rain or light showers in most parts of the city.The heavy downpour started around 10 am, they said.

    The Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells for the next 24 hours.

    The city recorded 7.91 mm rainfall in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 12.94 mm and 12.33 mm rainfall, respectively, a civic official said. There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57 pm, the official said.

    The rain intensity had reduced in Mumbai over the last few days when most parts of the city received light showers.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #IMD #India #MeT #Weather
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 12:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.