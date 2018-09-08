App
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank executive missing for 3 days, car found in Navi Mumbai with blood stains

The Mumbai police with the help of their Navi Mumbai counterparts are investigating the case.

The car of a 39-year-old HDFC Bank executive, who has been missing since Wednesday, was found abandoned in adjoining Navi Mumbai with blood stains on its rear seat, said police Saturday.

Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of upscale Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai who is a vice president at HDFC Bank in Kamala Mills compound, is untraceable since Wednesday evening, a police official said.

“In an unfortunate incident, one of our executives has gone missing. All of us are praying for his well-being and safe return. The police are doing their best to locate him and we are cooperating with them fully,” a senior HDFC Bank executive told Moneycontrol.

As he did not return home till late night, his family members approached the N M Joshi Marg Police Station in Central Mumbai and lodged a missing person complaint, he said.

Yesterday, Sanghavi's car, which he used to travel to his office, was found abandoned near a high rise building at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, he said.

Blood stains and a knife were found on the rear seat of the car, he said.

The Mumbai police with the help of their Navi Mumbai counterparts are investigating the case, the official said.

CCTV footages of relevant sports in the two cities and Sanghavi's phone call records are being analysed for clues, he said, adding the police were exploring all angles.

"Our first priority is to locate the missing person," the official added.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 02:10 pm

