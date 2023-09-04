Have a flight scheduled during the G20 Summit? Do these things right away

The Delhi police are updating the details at regular intervals, and schools, offices and even courts are closed during the summit. The restrictions kick in a day prior to the opening of the summit and will be relaxed when the dignitaries have left.

Come this weekend, the G-20 Summit will be the talk of the world as leaders, mostly presidents and prime ministers from 19 other countries, visit New Delhi for the annual summit. India is presiding over the two-day summit on September 9 and 10.

While Delhi is used to VVIP visits at frequent intervals, many leaders coming and leaving at one go has thrown everything into a tizzy, starting with aviation. Travellers flying out of Delhi would have started noticing foreign planes parked at remote ramps. These are flights that have flown in advance parties and security details of some of the high-profile global leaders.

The Delhi police are updating the details at regular intervals, and schools, offices and even courts are closed during the summit. The restrictions kick in a day prior to the opening of the summit and will be relaxed when the dignitaries have left.

Though the event is in New Delhi, there is no clarity on the exact number of flights which are impacted -- either cancelled, delayed or advanced. There have been reports indicating that flights are impacted. With many restrictions, it could be wise for passengers to avoid non-essential travel, but, in case, you still want to go ahead, here is what you should be doing, leading up to the trip.

1. Update your details with the airline

If you have booked your ticket yourself, visit the airline website, enter your PNR and check if the contact details are updated. The contact details in this case are the mobile number and email ID. Airlines reach out to the passengers for any changes via the contact details with the airlines.

For tickets booked via OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) or travel agents, more often than not, the email ID and /or contact number is of the travel agency. This would mean that the airline contacts the OTAs, which, in turn, inform the passengers. This will take time, and there is also a risk of not being contacted at all.

2. Keep an eye out on your flights

When flights are cancelled in large numbers, it takes time to inform all the passengers. Hence, you should check your flights online regularly. If tickets are still selling, it means there aren’t any changes, just yet. However, there is a word of caution: flights could stop selling even before tickets are sold out.

If your flights are impacted:

1. Are they cancelled?

The regulator has a detailed guideline on how airlines should deal with cancellations, refunds and more. If your flight is impacted, ask the airline about the options – whether the airline is willing to accommodate you on another flight on the same day or on another day. The airline could give a full refund as well, just in case your travel plans have changed.

2. Has your layover changed?

Change in some flights could mean that if you have a connecting flight, it could have led to a longer layover or require a change in terminals. Talk to the airline and see if you can be routed via some other point in the airlines’ network. There is a high possibility that the airline would agree to that.

Impact beyond Delhi

Airline networks don’t run in isolation. While your flight may not be from or to Delhi, the aircraft might rotate via Delhi. A change in timings in Delhi would mean a change in timings across other sectors.

Areas around Delhi, like Jaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar and Chandigarh, would also be on alert to handle disruptions and VVIP parkings, based on needs of dignitaries. That warrants a check for flight timings to these destinations as well.

Tail note

With as many restrictions, one does not know if the three days of summit (two days plus the day prior to the opening of the summit) would be seamless for air travellers or chaotic. Passengers should be alert. The best option is to avoid travelling to and from Delhi, if possible because the difficulties of reaching the airport at Delhi amidst the security far outweigh flight disruption challenges.

The overall security detail is also likely to be more intense, in line with how it is during Republic Day and Independence Day. This could mean secondary security checks, leading to more time between check-in and boarding. If you are travelling on the days of the summit, plan buffers for travel, security and boarding.