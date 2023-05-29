English
    May 29, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

    Karnataka Cabinet Portfolio Live Updates: CM Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar gets Major & Medium Irrigation

    Karnataka Cabinet Portfolio Live Updates: In a notification dated May 28, Karnataka governor Thawarchand Gehlot approved the Chief Minister's recommendation regarding the allocation of portfolios for the ministers.

    CM Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar gets Major & Medium Irrigation and Bengaluru City Development, HK Patil gets Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, Tourism and Dinesh Gundu Rao gets Health & Family Welfare, Krishna Byregowda gets Revenue.

      The assembly polls in Karnataka were held on May 10, and the results were declared on May 13. The ruling BJP was reduced to 66 seats in the 224-member assembly, whereas, the Congress won a brute majority of 136 seats -- 23 more than the halfway majority mark. The Janata Dal (Secular), which has earlier played the role of kingmaker in Karnataka, was restricted to only 19 constituencies. (PTI photo)
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 29, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Govt hosts India’s first mining start-up summit in Mumbai

      The mines ministry is organising India's first start-up summit in Mumbai, in collaboration with IIT Bombay in an attempt to leverage the huge capabilities of India’s startup ecosystem.

      The ministry had on May 10 unveiled the logo of the summit. “Start-ups can play a significant role in addressing the technological challenges faced by the mining sector of the country,” Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said. He also informed that more than 150 start-ups and 20 major industries will be participating in the summit.

      Read in detail, here

    • May 29, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a paper-cupboard godown in Golmarket of Pune

      Fire broke out in a paper-cupboard godown in Golmarket of Pune, during the early hours today. 9 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties reported.

    • May 29, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

      China urges Japan to stop imposing chip export controls



      According to a statement from the Chinese commerce ministry today, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao urged Japan to correct its "wrongdoing" of imposing chip export controls.

      Wang made the comments at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference during talks with Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on May 26.

      "Japan had ignored China's strong opposition and opinion within the industry and that its actions "seriously violated" international economic and trade rules," Wang was quoted as saying. "China is willing to work with Japan to promote pratical cooperation in key economic and trade areas," the statement also quoted Wang as saying.

      (Inputs from Reuters)

    • May 29, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

      Karnataka and Gujarat: Maassive fires

      Massive fire broke out following a collision between two trucks on NH-48 near Shiggaon in Haveri district, during the early hours today. Meanwhile, another fire broke out at a plastic factory in Goblej village of Kheda district in Gujarat. 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties were reported.

      (Inputs from ANI)

    • May 29, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

      ICICI Bank board clears plan to raise stake in ICICI Lombard by 4%

      The ICICI Bank board has approved raising its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance by 4 percent in multiple transactions, according to an exchange filing on May 28.

      The bank owns 48.02 percent of the general insurance arm. ICICI Bank plans to acquire at least 2.5 percent of the 4 percent by September 9, 2024.

      In insurance ventures, banks can hold either less than 30 percent or more than 50 percent in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India guidelines. Read in detail, here

    • May 29, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST

      Rahul Gandhi gets new passport, set to travel to US today

      The former Congress president, who had applied for an ordinary passport after surrendering the old diplomatic passport issued to him when he was a member of parliament, is set to travel to San Francisco in the United States today on a three-city tour.

      Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received a new ordinary passport on Sunday, two days after a Delhi court gave its clearance, sources told PTI.

      Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP in March following his conviction and two-year sentence by a Gujarat court in a defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

    • May 29, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

      King of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni to have bilateral meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

      King of Cambodia, Norodom Sihamoni, will arrive in New Delhi this afternoon on three day visit to India. The King will have bilateral meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the morning following which he will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

      Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will call on the King. President Murmu will host a State Banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary in the evening. The visit marks the culmination of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Cambodia.

    • May 29, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST

      Mumbai: Bandra-Versova sea route will to be named as Swatantra Veer Savarkar Bandra- Versova Sagari Setu

      CM Eknath Shinde announces Bandra -Versova sea route in Mumbai will be named as Swatantra Veer Savarkar Bandra- Versova Sagari Setu; says on lines of Bravery award instituted by union govt, Swatantra Veer Savarkar Shaurya Puraskar will be given for incredible bravery deeds in the state. Mumbai's Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar says memories of Savarkar will be preserved in the entire state.

    • May 29, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

      Nepal to allow India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited to develop 2nd hydropower project in the country

      Nepal decides to allow #India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited to develop 2nd hydropower project in the country. Meeting of the Investment Board Nepal chaired by PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda approves draft project development agreement to be signed with India's state-owned SJVN to develop the 669MW Lower Arun Hydropower project in eastern Nepal.

    • May 29, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

    • May 29, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

      IMD Weather Update: Department alerts for rain in certain states

      Latest satellite imagery shows possibility of light to moderate spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds activity over some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 3-4 hours.

    • May 29, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

      Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US, Asian markets gain, oil climbs

      The Nifty futures were trading around 18,707.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. Asian markets are trading higher, tracking firm US markets.

      Catch the live coverage of all the action from D-Street on Moneycontrol's live market blog.

