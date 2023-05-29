Karnataka Cabinet Portfolio Live Updates: CM Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar gets Major & Medium Irrigation

May 29, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

The mines ministry is organising India's first start-up summit in Mumbai, in collaboration with IIT Bombay in an attempt to leverage the huge capabilities of India’s startup ecosystem.

The ministry had on May 10 unveiled the logo of the summit. “Start-ups can play a significant role in addressing the technological challenges faced by the mining sector of the country,” Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said. He also informed that more than 150 start-ups and 20 major industries will be participating in the summit.

