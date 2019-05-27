App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gurugram Muslim man assault case: Gautam Gambhir terms the incident deplorable, demands action

A 25 year old Muslim man was alleged slapped by a group of men in Gurugram on May 25. The victim was reportedly asked to remove his skull cap and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir
Whatsapp

Newly elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday termed as "deplorable" the alleged assault on a Muslim man in Gurugram and asked authorities to take "exemplary" action in the matter.

His comments however did not go down well among a few of his partymen in Delhi who said the words of the cricketer-turned-politician may be used against the BJP by the opposition parties.

A 25 year old Muslim man was alleged slapped by a group of men in Gurugram on May 25. The victim was reportedly asked to remove his skull cap and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"In Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skullcap, chant Jai Shri Ram”. It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where @Javedakhtarjadu writes “O palan-hare, nirgun aur nyare, & @RakeyshOmMehra gave us d song “Arziyan” in Delhi 6," Gambhir tweeted.

related news

However, a section of Delhi BJP leaders expressed their reservation over the tweet and said Gambhir's words may be used against the saffron party.

"Gambhir is no longer a cricketer and he should realise this that his words and actions will be seen through the prism of politics.

"Nobody likes such incidents but what is the use of commenting on an incident in Haryana which may be used against the BJP by other parties," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

However, Gambhir said his secularism emanated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and added that any oppression based on caste or religion is deplorable.

"My thoughts on secularism emanate from honourable PM Mr Modi's mantra "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".. I am not limiting myself to Gurugram incident alone, any oppression based on caste/religion is deplorable. Tolerance & inclusive growth is what the idea of India is based on," he said in another tweet.

Gambhir who joined the BJP before the recent Lok Sabha polls, contested from East Delhi seat and defeated Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely by 3.91 lakh votes.

The Muslim man identified as Mohamad Baker Alam alleged in his complaint to the police that four unidentified youths accosted him in a lane in Sadar Bazar area of the city and objected to his wearing the skull cap.

"They removed my cap and slapped me, while asking me to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai. As I followed their instruction and chanted Bhrat Mata ki Jai, they asked me to chant Jai Sri Ram which I refused. At this, the youths picked up stick and began mercilessly beating me," he said in his complaint.
First Published on May 27, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn’s is overseeing the la ...

Veeru Devgan no more: From going to prison at 14 to being the greatest ...

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan no more

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passes away, Vicky Kaushal’s fath ...

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Bigg Boss Marathi 2: Meet the Celebrity Contestants of Mahesh Manjreka ...

Provide Names of Big Loan Defaulters: CIC to RBI

FCA and Renault Pondering Over Possible Partnership

Is Salman Khan Working in Biopic Based on a BSF Soldier?

Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On a Lunch Date, See Pics

Officials: Taliban Attacks Kill 10 Afghan Troops, Four Police Official ...

Knives Out in RJD: Party MLA Demands Tejashwi' Yadav's Resignation Fro ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Mark Wood Cleared For England's World Cup Opener

Confident of Timely Payment of Salary for May: BSNL Chief

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

Prem Singh Tamang, aka PS Golay, sworn in as Sikkim CM: SKM chief was ...

Fear of wrath of upper caste makes dreams of Dalit grooms to ride a ma ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

NBFC mess: Why India’s problematic shadow banks need an Asset Qualit ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.