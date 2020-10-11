Gujarat govt may consider reopening schools only after Diwali

Vinod Rao, secretary, state education department, said there was no immediate plan to reopen schools.
PTI
The Gujarat government is likely to consider reopening schools only after Diwali, a senior official has said.
Vinod Rao, secretary, state education department, said there was no immediate plan to reopen schools."We are not doing this immediately. We will consider reopening schools only after Diwali (vacation) after assessing the coronavirus situation," Rao told
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 09:21 am