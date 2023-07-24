Govt introduces National Dental Commission Bill in Lok Sabha

It also aims to make dental education affordable and make quality oral healthcare accessible.

The government on July 24 introduced the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha. The National Dental Commission Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948 and proposes to set up National Dental Commission (NMC) to regulate dental education and the profession in the country.

It also aims to make dental education affordable and make quality oral healthcare accessible. According to official sources, the composition of the dental commission will be similar to that of the National Medical Commission, which had replaced the Medical Council of India. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 aims at setting up National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and repealing the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947.

The Bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, and maintenance of a national register as well as state registers.