Government revises SOPs for international, domestic flights; allows in-flight entertainment

The government has revised SOP for domestic and international travel, allowing airlines to serve pre-packed meals, beverages onboard domestic flights. On international flights, carriers can now serve hot meals.

In-flight entertainment will also be allowed.

The crew, however, will have to wear a fresh set of gloves after serving each meal and beverage to the passengers, a note from Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, said.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the note that was issued on August 27.

Till now, airlines on domestic routes were not allowed to provide any refreshments. For international services, carriers were only permitted 'minimum catering,' with pre-packaged food placed on seats before boarding.