Google, Amazon announce major investments in India after meeting with PM Modi in US

PM Modi in US

In an exciting development for India's digital landscape, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, and Andrew Jassy, CEO of Amazon, have announced significant investment plans following their meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the US.

These investments aim to foster digital transformation, promote local language content, create employment opportunities, and boost the export of Indian products globally.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister, Sundar Pichai revealed Google's plans to open a global fintech operation center in GIFT City, Gujarat. This move highlights Google's commitment to expanding its presence in India and leveraging the country's growing digital economy. Pichai also shared that Google will invest a substantial $10 billion in the India Digitization Fund, further accelerating the country's digital revolution.

Also read: PM Modi chose this company's product as gift for US First Lady. Its shares are a hit with marquee investors like Ramesh Damani, Ashish Kacholia

Furthermore, Pichai expressed Google's intention to introduce its virtual assistant, Bard, to more Indian languages in the near future. This expansion aims to enhance accessibility and inclusivity by providing a localized digital experience to a wider population, empowering them with the latest technology.

Praising the Prime Minister's visionary approach, Pichai acknowledged that Modi's Digital India initiative had set a global blueprint that other countries are now looking to follow. The Prime Minister's foresight in promoting digitalization has positioned India as a leading hub for technological advancements.

Following suit, Amazon's CEO, Andrew Jassy, also expressed the company's keen interest in contributing to India's growth. After his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Jassy announced that Amazon has already invested a staggering $11 billion in India. In a testament to their commitment, Amazon intends to invest an additional $15 billion, bringing their total investment to a remarkable $26 billion. These funds will be utilized to create more employment opportunities, support the digitization of small and medium-sized businesses, and facilitate the export of Indian products worldwide.

Also read: Coming together of talent and technology guarantees brighter future: PM Modi

Jassy emphasized Amazon's dedication to empowering local businesses and enabling them to thrive in the global market. By leveraging Amazon's extensive global network, Indian companies will have enhanced access to a wider customer base, paving the way for increased exports and economic growth.

The announcements made by Google and Amazon highlight the confidence global tech giants have in India's digital future. With these investments, India is poised to become a key player in the digital economy, driving innovation, job creation, and fostering entrepreneurship. As the country continues to march towards digital transformation, the collaborations between the government and tech giants like Google and Amazon will undoubtedly contribute to India's emergence as a global digital powerhouse.