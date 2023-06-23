Coming together of talent and technology guarantees brighter future: PM Modi

PM Modi in US,Modi US Visit, PM Modi meets top CEOs,Joe Biden,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future as he met top CEOs of the US and India at the White House.

"This morning is only among a few friends but has brought with it the guarantee of a bright future," PM Modi said in his remarks at the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake Event as President Joe Biden nodded.

This is a great opportunity to take along President Biden's vision and capabilities and India's aspirations and possibilities, PM Modi said. He referred to the development as "Honhaar, Shandaar, Dhardaar" in Hindi and thanked the US president for his presence at the event.

Referring to the honchos, he said they have come from every sector from agriculture to space, with some of them representing well-established forms while some others being start-ups.

On his part, Biden said their partnership will ensure a free, more secure and prosperous future for our children.

"Our cooperation matters, not just for our people but quite frankly to the whole world as our partnership is about more than the next breakthrough or the next deal as big as they may be," Biden said.

It is about tackling climate change, about exploring the universe, about lifting people out of poverty, preventing pandemics and giving our citizens real opportunity, the President added.