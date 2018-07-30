Gold worth Rs 1.6 cr seized at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Gold biscuits weighing over 5 kg and valued at Rs 1.60 crore was seized from a passenger who arrived here from a gulf nation, a top customs official said.

The customs sleuths recovered 44 gold biscuits totally weighing more than five kg from the passenger who arrived at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from Dubai early this morning, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said in a release here.

He said the passenger attempted to smuggle the yellow metal by hiding it in a secret pocket inside his trousers. The passenger has been arrested and investigation is in progress, he said.