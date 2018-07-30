App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 07:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gold worth Rs 1.6 cr seized at Thiruvananthapuram airport

The customs sleuths recovered 44 gold biscuits totally weighing more than five kg from the passenger who arrived at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from Dubai early this morning, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said in a release here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold biscuits weighing over 5 kg and valued at Rs 1.60 crore was seized from a passenger who arrived here from a gulf nation, a top customs official said.

He said the passenger attempted to smuggle the yellow metal by hiding it in a secret pocket inside his trousers. The passenger has been arrested and investigation is in progress, he said.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 07:42 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Thiruvananthapuram airport

