English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now: Dell Technologies, with Moneycontrol and CNBC TV 18 welcome you to join Dell Technologies Challengers Awards 2022. Click here to watch>>
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Garuda Aerospace to offer multipurpose drones to Army

    Garuda Aerospace has been invited by the Army to dispatch its technical team to undertake the modification and help them maintain timeline and operations while performing their duties.

    PTI
    August 25, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

    Drone startup Garuda Aerospace would be offering its multipurpose drones for strategic and tactical operations of the Army, the company said on Thursday.

    Garuda Aerospace has been invited by the Army to dispatch its technical team to undertake the modification and help them maintain timeline and operations while performing their duties.

    The Army has evinced keen interest to utilise Garuda Aerospace expertise and technical knowledge in the field of drone technology to use drones more effectively, the company said in a statement here. The Army intends to further the usage of drones in its day-to-day activities as well as bolster effectiveness of special missions by detecting and disrupting transnational organised criminal networks, it said.

    "Garuda Aerospace has created significant traction by deploying drones for unique applications to support the Indian Army and now will be using multipurpose drones for strategic and tactical operations. The collaboration will also help us in meeting defence requirements." company Founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

    "Our drones are designed with artificial intelligence and machines which have rapid learning," he said. "Our drones are designed with artificial intelligence and machines which have rapid learning," he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Garuda Aerospace #Indian Army #Multipurpose drones
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 07:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.