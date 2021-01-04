MARKET NEWS

Gangster Chhota Rajan gets 2 years in jail in extortion case

PTI
January 04, 2021 / 06:49 PM IST

A special CBI court in Mumbai on January sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan and three others to two years imprisonment in an extortion case. CBI Judge AT Wankhede also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the four in the case that pertained to 2015, said Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat.

Rajan and the others were sentenced for threatening and trying to extort Rs 26 crore from builder Nandu Wajekar.

As per the court order, Wajekar had purchased a land parcel in Pune in 2015, and had agreed to give Rs 2 crore as commission to agent Parmanand Thakkar. Thakkar, however, demanded more money from Wajekar, and when the latter refused, the agent approached Rajan. Rajan sent his men to Wajekar's office and demanded Rs 26 crore from him and threatened to kill him if he refused to pay.

The others who have been convicted are Suresh Shinde, Laxman Nikam, and Sumit Vijay Matre.
TAGS: #CBI #Chhota Rajan #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 4, 2021 06:50 pm

