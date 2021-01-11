MARKET NEWS

EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 12pm and 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
Four passengers on Air India's London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

All flights connecting the UK and India were suspended from December 23 to January 7 by the central government as a new variant of coronavirus emerged in that country.

PTI
January 11, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
Representative image

Four passengers travelling on Air India's London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a top official of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said on Monday. Genestrings runs a lab at the Delhi airport to test incoming passengers for COVID-19.

Air India's AI162 flight landed at the Delhi airport at 10.30 pm on Sunday.

"All testing completed within three hours and passengers released within 7.5 hours, even with positive cases," Gauri Agarwal, the founder of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, said.

"There were total 186 passengers on AI162 London-Delhi flight. Four of them have tested positive for COVID-19," she added.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 11, 2021 12:36 pm

