Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar passes away due to cardiac arrest

Former Maruti Suzuki managing director Jagdish Khattar passed away due to a cardiac arrest on April 26. He was 78 years old.

The news of Khattar’s demise was confirmed by Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava. "This is a deep personal loss and has come as a big shock. We had worked together for many years. He is someone who had done a lot of good for Maruti," Bhargava told CNBC-TV18.

Khattar was with Maruti Udyog Limited between 1993 and 2007. He joined Maruti in 1993 as a director (marketing) and went on to become the managing director in 1999, first as a government nominee and then as a Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) nominee in 2002.

Before joining Maruti, Khattar -- an officer of the Indian Administrative Service -- served as the joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Steel, and at various key administrative positions in the Uttar Pradesh government.

After retiring at the age of 65 in 2007, he started Carnation, a multi-brand car sales and service network. The venture was acquired by Mahindra First Choice in 2018.