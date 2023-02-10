English
    Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra to visit Nepal from Feb 13 to 14

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
    File image of IFS officer Vinay Mohan Kwatra (Image: Twitter/@AmbVMKwatra)

    Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will pay a two-day visit to Nepal beginning Monday to advance overall cooperation between the two countries.

    It is expected that Kwatra will also discuss with his Nepalese interlocutors the possibility of a visit to India by Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

    In December, the former Maoist leader became Nepal's prime minister for a third time.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Kwatra will visit Nepal from February 13 to 14 at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal.