Nov 12, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: FM to address the media at 12.30 PM

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: The Union Finance Minister will address a press conference at 12.30 pm today, where the Centre will likely announce another stimulus package amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: The Union Finance Minister will address a press conference at 12.30 pm today, where the central government will likely announce another stimulus package amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures are expected to be aimed at sectors worst hit by the pandemic and lockdown, and will list out infrastructure projects which will be expedited to boost job creation. The announcement comes shortly after the Union Cabinet approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors on November 11. The total allocation under PLI would be Rs 1.46 lakh crore over five years, the government said.
