Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: FM to address the media at 12.30 PM

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: The Central Government is considering a special scheme for exporters under which a premium subsidy of up to Rs 8,000 crore will be provided on export credit insurance, sources told Moneycontrol. This will help exporters get easier and cheaper credit.

A proposal to this effect is at the final stage and could be part of the next stimulus package, a source added.

Read the full story