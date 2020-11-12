Live now
Nov 12, 2020
Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: FM to address the media at 12.30 PM
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: The Union Finance Minister will address a press conference at 12.30 pm today, where the Centre will likely announce another stimulus package amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: The Union Finance Minister will address a press conference at 12.30 pm today, where the central government will likely announce another stimulus package amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures are expected to be aimed at sectors worst hit by the pandemic and lockdown, and will list out infrastructure projects which will be expedited to boost job creation. The announcement comes shortly after the Union Cabinet approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors on November 11. The total allocation under PLI would be Rs 1.46 lakh crore over five years, the government said.
Wage subsidy benefit likely for GST-registered companies
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: The Central Government is considering a special scheme for exporters under which a premium subsidy of up to Rs 8,000 crore will be provided on export credit insurance, sources told Moneycontrol. This will help exporters get easier and cheaper credit.
A proposal to this effect is at the final stage and could be part of the next stimulus package, a source added.
PLI scheme: Electronics shows the way, will others follow suit?
Initial concerns about the scheme's ability to attract investments are receding after the experience in electronics. Last month, the government approved 16 applicants for large-scale electronics…
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: The wage subsidy benefit is likely to be made available to firms with goods and services tax (GST) registration, sources told The Economic Times.
Discussions are on at the "highest levels of the government" and the final decision on the likely Rs 7 lakh crore (3.5 percent of GDP) package and wage subsidy benefit is yet to be reached, one source told the paper.
Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: As part of the package, the government may announce the reintroduction of the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojna in an expanded form. Under this scheme, the government may give a 10 percent subsidy on provident fund (PF) contribution for both new employees and employers.
Government approves Rs 1.46 lakh crore PLI scheme for 10 sectors; here are the details
Moneycontrol had in September reported the government was considering widening the Performance-Linked Incentive scheme. Apart from pharmaceuticals and medicines, the government also notified a PLI for…
Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: The Centre is likely to announce a mega pre-diwali stimulus package on November 12 afternoon. These could include measures aimed at sectors worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as listing out of infrastructure projects which will be expedited with the aim of job creation.
Moneycontrol reported on November 11 that the stimulus package would focus on employment generation and incentives for stressed sectors. The stimulus package might be lower than the one announced in May, which was Rs 20 lakh crore.
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference. The Ministry of Finance will likely announce other stimulus package, that will focus on employment creation and incentives for stressed sectors.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.