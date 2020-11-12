Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0: FM Sitharaman announces additional outlay of Rs 18,000 crore for PMAY(U)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an additional outlay of Rs 18,000 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), which means this amount will be provided over and above the budget estimate which was mentioned in the Budget 2020-21.

The decision will help ground 12 lakh houses and complete 18 lakh houses, said the union minister during a press conference on November 12.

“A number of measures have been taken in the past several months for revival of the Housing and Real Estate Sector. These measures have contributed to fair recovery in this sector,” said Sitharaman.

However, there is need for further measures to enable the sector to generate more employment, she said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Press Conference

“Rs 18,000 crore will be provided over the Budget Estimates for 2020-21 for Prime Minister Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) through additional allocation and Extra Budgetary Resources,” said the finance minister.

This will help 12 lakh houses to be grounded and 18 lakh houses to be completed, she said.

She further said that the decision is expected to create an additional 78 lakh jobs and improve production and sale of steel and cement, resulting in multiplier effect on economy.

Earlier, the minister said that the Indian economy is witnessing a strong recovery after a long and strict coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Giving out details of recovery, she said composite purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 58.9 per cent in October versus 54.6 per cent in the previous month, registering strongest increase in output in close to nine years.

The Reserve bank of India (RBI) has predicted a strong likelihood of Indian economy returning to positive growth in Q3 2020-21, ahead by a quarter from the earlier forecast, she said adding prominent economists have suggested that the rebound is not only due to pent up demand but also due to strong economic growth.