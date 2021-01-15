MARKET NEWS

January 15, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Centre, farmers to hold 9th round of talks today; Narendra Tomar says hopeful of positive discussion

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 51st day. The 9th round of talks between the Centre and the farm bodies is scheduled for today.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 51st day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Suppo
rt Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court on January 12 ordered a stay of the implementation of the contentious three new farm laws hoping this will end the prolonged protests by the farmers and also constituted a four-member panel of agri experts to resolve the impasse between their leaders and the Centre. But in their response to what the apex court called an extraordinary order of stay, the farmer unions made it clear they will not call off the protests until the three laws enacted in September are repealed. The 9th round of talks between the Centre and the farm bodies is scheduled to take place on January 15.
  • January 15, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Don't be on wrong side of history: BKU (Lok Shakti) to members of SC-appointed panel

    Members of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve farm laws deadlock should follow the suit of Bhupinder Singh Mann and not be on the "wrong side of history", a farmers' union said here on Thursday. Mann, the national president of Bharatiya Kisan Union, on Thursday expressed gratitude over his nomination into the four-member committee but recused himself saying he would give up any position to prevent farmers' interests from being compromised.

    "Mann's decision is a welcome move. The other three members of the panel, who have shown pro-new farm laws stance should also follow Mann's suit. This ongoing agitation for rollback of the three agri laws is history in the making, and we urge they should not be on the wrong side of history," Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri said. Apart from Mann, Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra) president Anil Ghanwat, International Food Policy Research Institute's Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati were appointed on the panel.

  • January 15, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Trinamool Congress on Thursday claimed that the new agriculture laws will leave small and marginal farmers at the mercy of big corporates and demanded that the legislation should be immediately repealed. Prices of vegetables such as potatoes and onions have skyrocketed as these have been taken off the essential commodities list, the party's Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, adding that the concept of Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been totally bypassed.

    The way the Centre hurriedly passed the farm laws through an ordinance without going for a parliamentary debate clearly shows that the Union government is anti-farmer and anti-people, she told reporters here.

    Read: New agri laws will leave farmers at mercy of big corporates: TMC

  • January 15, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Since protesting farmers have announced that they will not appear before the committee, there is no point in being part of it, said Bhupinder Singh Mann, Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee, after recusing himself from the four-member committee appointed by Supreme Court to resolve deadlock over farm laws. (ANI)

  • January 15, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The government's ninth round of negotiations with protesting farmer unions will take place as scheduled on Friday and the Centre is hopeful of positive discussions, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday. "The government is ready to hold talks with farmers' leaders with an open mind," Tomar told reporters here. Clearing the confusion over the fate of the ninth round of talks, which was the only outcome in the last meeting on January 8, in the wake of the Supreme Court on January 11 appointing a four-member panel to resolve the impasse and a key member of the proposed committee subsequently recusing himself, Tomar said the talks between the government and the union representatives will take place as scheduled for 12 pm on January 15.

  • January 15, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The protesting farmers will hold their ninth round of talks with the representatives of the Union government on January 15. This will be the first meeting between the two sides after the January 12 Supreme Court order putting a stay on the implementation of the three farm laws until further orders. 

    The top court also sets up a committee of experts that will talk to both sides and suggest changes where ever needed in the enactments as opposed by the farmers. The farmers have, however, refused to appear before the committee. While the government said it is hopeful of ending the impasse in today’s meeting, farmers are adamant that nothing less than the repeal of the three farm laws will end their protest.

    Read: Another round of talks today; govt expects positive outcome, farmers want repeal of laws

  • January 15, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Don't believe in rumours being spread to defame stir: BKU leader to farmers

    BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Thursday wrote an open letter to farmers, urging them not believe in rumours being spread to defame their agitation against the Centre's farm laws. The BKU (Rajewal) president said rumours are being spread about the farmers' proposed tractor parade on January 26. It is being spread as if farmers will head towards the Red Fort or Parliament on January 26, Rajewal wrote in Punjabi cautioning farmers not to believe in such rumours.

    He apprehended that some anti-farmer forces are desperately trying to fail their peaceful agitation. He stressed that the farmers' ongoing protest will remain peaceful. Rajewal said the outline of the 'Kisan parade' will be announced next week.  Farmers had proposed to take out a tractor parade on the Republic Day if their demands were not accepted by the Centre. Rajewal noted that an agitation will only be successful if it is completely peaceful. Rajewal said the ongoing agitation is not limited to farmers only and was receiving support of every section of society as they understand adverse implications of these laws.

  • January 15, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes the farm bills passed by the Indian government have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms, a spokesperson of the organisation said. There is, however, a need to strengthen the social safety net for those who might be adversely affected by the transition to the new system, Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at IMF, said at a news conference in Washington on Thursday. "We believe the farm bills do have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms in India," Rice said.

    Read | Farm bills have potential to represent significant step forward for agricultural reforms in India: IMF

  • January 15, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait: On January 26, we will take out a procession from Red Fort to India Gate. We will hoist the flag at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. It will be a historic scene where on one side we will have 'kisan' and 'jawan' on the other side.

  • January 15, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | JP Nadda slams opposition parties over criticism of new farm laws, says they suggested reforms

    BJP president JP Nadda mounted a scathing attack on opposition parties over the new Central farm laws, saying though they had earlier promised agricultural reforms, they were now supporting those agitating against the Centre on the matter. The BJP chief's comments here came on a day when Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Madurai slammed the Centre over the contentious legislation, backing the farmers and saying that the union government will be "forced" to repeal the laws in the face of ryots' stiff resistance.

    The opposition parties had assured in their own manifestos that farming reforms will be brought in, he said without naming anyone. "They themselves wrote that APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing committees) have to go or needs changes. They mentioned that Essential Commodities Act is an age-old law that needs to be amended," he said.

  • January 15, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Bhupinder Singh Mann should have taken stand against farm laws: SAD

    The Shiromani Akali Dal said Bhupinder Singh Mann should not have recused himself from the SC-appointed committee, saying the BKU leader should have taken a stand for Punjab. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday said he is recusing himself from the four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock between farmers and the Centre over the new agri-marketing laws. Mann should have taken a stand for Punjab and Punjabiyat in the four-member committee formed by the Supreme Court to initiate a dialogue with farm organizations instead of weakening their case by recusing himself from the committee, said SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal in a statement here.

  • January 15, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Anna Hazare writes to PM; to launch hunger strike on farmers' issues in Delhi

    Activist Anna Hazare on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated his decision to launch "the last hunger strike" of his life on farmers' issues in Delhi by January end. The letter came as farmer unions are agitating on Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws. Speaking to reporters later, Hazare said the new farm laws do not conform to "democratic values" and people's participation is necessary in the drafting of legislations.
    He will stage a fast in the national capital by month-end, 83-year-old Hazare said in the letter to the PM, without specifying the date.

    On December 14, Hazare had written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, warning of a hunger strike if his demands including the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee's recommendations on agriculture were not met. "On the issue of farmers, I have had correspondence (with the Centre) five times, however, no response came. "As a result, I have decided to go on the last hunger strike of my life," said Hazare in his missive to the prime minister on Thursday.

  • January 15, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmer leaders on Thursday said they will attend the ninth round of talks with the government amid indication that it may be last such meeting with the Centre, but added that they don't have much hope as they will not settle for anything less than the repeal of the contentious farm laws. Since a Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws is likely to hold its first meeting on January 19, the meeting on Friday between with the government and the unions may be the last one.

    Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) Joginder Singh Ugrahan told PTI, "We are going to hold talks with the government tomorrow. We don't have much hope from the Friday meeting as the government will cite the SC-appointed panel. The government doesn't have good intention to resolve our issues." Singh said that the unions do not want any committee, adding "we just want a complete repeal of three farm laws and legal guarantee on minimum support price for our crops."
    He said that farmers will not call off their protest until their demands are met.

