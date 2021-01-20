MARKET NEWS

January 20, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to take part in protest against farm laws in Mumbai

Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 56th day. The Supreme Court-appointed committee is scheduled to hold its first round of consultations with farmers and other stakeholders on January 21.

Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 56th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MS
P) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. On January 12, the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws hoping it will end the farmers' protest. The apex court also constituted a four-member panel of agricultural experts to resolve the impasse between their farmers' union leaders and the Centre. However, in their response to what the court called an extraordinary order of stay, the farmer unions made it clear that they will not call off the protest until the three reform laws enacted in September are repealed. The SC-appointed committee is scheduled to hold its first round of consultations with farmers and other stakeholders on January 21.
  • January 20, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | NCP chief, Maharashtra CM to take part in protest against farm laws

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar will take part in a protest to be staged in Mumbai in support of the farmers agitating against the Centre's three new farm reform laws on borders of New Delhi, state Minister Nawab Malik said yesterday. Some farmers' organisations have planned to hold protests in Mumbai from January 23 to January 25. (PTI)

  • January 20, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | SC-appointed committee can't resolve crisis over farm laws: Sukhbir Badal

    Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has claimed the Supreme Court-appointed committee could not play any constructive role in resolving the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre following the latter's refusal to accept peasants' demand of repealing the farm laws. He has also said that 'kisan shakti' had the power to "wipe out" the BJP. (PTI)

  • January 20, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 56th day today.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

