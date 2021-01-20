Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to take part in protest against farm laws in Mumbai

January 20, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

P) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. On January 12, the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws hoping it will end the farmers' protest. The apex court also constituted a four-member panel of agricultural experts to resolve the impasse between their farmers' union leaders and the Centre. However, in their response to what the court called an extraordinary order of stay, the farmer unions made it clear that they will not call off the protest until the three reform laws enacted in September are repealed. The SC-appointed committee is scheduled to hold its first round of consultations with farmers and other stakeholders on January 21.

Farmers' Protest News LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 56th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MS